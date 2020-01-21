Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,974 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 563,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust makes up 4.9% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Starwood Property Trust worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 82,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,175. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $25.56.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

