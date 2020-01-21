Barry Investment Advisors LLC Takes $8.58 Million Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,580 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Expedia Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Expedia Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,704.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after buying an additional 5,249,396 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2,126.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,102,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $148,236,000 after buying an additional 1,053,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $785,847,000 after buying an additional 828,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after buying an additional 407,604 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 519.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,990 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 321,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.08.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Samuel H. Altman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. In the last three months, insiders have bought 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

