Bayan Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $359.00 (BYT)

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Bayan Token has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Bayan Token has a market capitalization of $221,847.00 and approximately $359.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bayan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00010679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.03622016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128011 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bayan Token Token Profile

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bayan Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bayantoken. Bayan Token’s official website is bayantoken.com.

Buying and Selling Bayan Token

Bayan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bayan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bayan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

