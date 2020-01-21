Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €81.00 ($94.19) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAYN. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €81.12 ($94.32).

FRA:BAYN traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €75.43 ($87.71). The stock had a trading volume of 881,910 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.52. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

