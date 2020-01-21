Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €64.00 by Nord/LB

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €64.00 ($74.42) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.12 ($94.32).

FRA:BAYN traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €75.43 ($87.71). The stock had a trading volume of 881,910 shares. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.52.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

