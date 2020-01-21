Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned a C$2.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on BTE. CSFB decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.25 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.39.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,828. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. The company has a market cap of $987.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.59. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.13.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$424.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran acquired 29,240 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at C$284,794.20.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.