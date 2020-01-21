Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned a C$2.25 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CSFB reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.39.

Shares of BTE stock traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.73. 2,938,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.77. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.13.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$424.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran purchased 29,240 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

