BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,752 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.93%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

