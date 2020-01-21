Beacon Financial Group Has $5.20 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Financial Group cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.05 and a 52 week high of $317.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group downgraded Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

