Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.71.

A number of analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Beigene alerts:

BGNE traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.29. The stock had a trading volume of 61,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,186. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.10. Beigene has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.83.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The business had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,585,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,269,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total transaction of $291,735.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,726,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,463 shares of company stock worth $24,386,798 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Beigene during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beigene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Beigene by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.