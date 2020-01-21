Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Carol Fries Sells 100,000 Shares

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Carol Fries sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,000.

Carol Fries also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Carol Fries sold 100,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.

TSE BSX traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.52. The company had a trading volume of 146,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,297. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$0.72. The company has a market cap of $222.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

