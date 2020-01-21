Bezant (BZNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.46 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bibox. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $54,113.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bezant Profile

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,224,500 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

