Big Yellow Group (BYG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Big Yellow Group (LON: BYG):

1/17/2020 – Big Yellow Group was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,339 ($17.61) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,193 ($15.69).

1/16/2020 – Big Yellow Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,050 ($13.81).

1/16/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/16/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/14/2020 – Big Yellow Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/17/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/16/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,042 ($13.71) to GBX 1,193 ($15.69). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Big Yellow Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,075 ($14.14).

11/27/2019 – Big Yellow Group is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 975 ($12.83) price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:BYG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,160 ($15.26). The stock had a trading volume of 48,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. Big Yellow Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 910.50 ($11.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,165.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,085.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83.

Get Big Yellow Group plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.