Binance USD (BUSD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.95 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a market cap of $27.12 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.05464366 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033657 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00127545 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 39,193,101 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,031,956 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

