BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,930 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.84. 45,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,601. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $100.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.62 and a beta of 1.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,940 shares of company stock worth $3,078,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

