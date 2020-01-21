BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $158.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.47% from the stock’s current price.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.53.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,858. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -336.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,940 shares of company stock worth $3,078,245 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.