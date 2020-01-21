Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 22,103 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.