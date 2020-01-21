Birdchain 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,343.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 56.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Birdchain token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. Birdchain has a total market cap of $178,927.00 and $14,343.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Birdchain has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.03581134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00206531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127688 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,087,445 tokens. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

