Bitcoin Atom Hits 24-Hour Volume of $100.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $100.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

