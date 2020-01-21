Bitcoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $6.25 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and $4.21 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $342.54 or 0.03955435 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinFalcon, Bitinka and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,656.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00835014 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015951 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,234,888 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

