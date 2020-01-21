Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $11.10 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $11.10 or 0.00128179 BTC on major exchanges including BitMarket, Exrates, Bitfinex and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $194.38 million and approximately $60.28 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00618208 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00124818 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001422 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitsane, BitFlip, CEX.IO, Exrates, HitBTC, DSX, Kucoin, Koineks, Negocie Coins, Bit-Z, YoBit, QuadrigaCX, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, TDAX, Bittrex, Coinone, Crex24, Ovis, BitMarket, Indodax, BitBay, Vebitcoin, C2CX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Bitinka, Bithumb, Braziliex, Upbit, Instant Bitex, Bitlish, Zebpay, Bleutrade, Huobi, Korbit, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Coinnest, OKEx, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

