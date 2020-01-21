Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Market Cap Tops $37,155.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $37,155.00 and $509.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.73 or 0.03606671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00205322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 24,484,016 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

