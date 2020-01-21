BitDice Price Tops $0.0331 (CSNO)

BitDice (CURRENCY:CSNO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. BitDice has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $3,414.00 worth of BitDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitDice has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitDice token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.03659000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00129054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitDice

BitDice’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. BitDice’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. BitDice’s official Twitter account is @bitdice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitDice is medium.com/@bitdice. BitDice’s official website is www.bitdice.me. The Reddit community for BitDice is /r/BitDiceCasino and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitDice Token Trading

BitDice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

