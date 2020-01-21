BitTube Price Reaches $0.0096 on Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and TradeOgre. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $1,108.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00757539 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004431 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001803 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 230,760,176 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

