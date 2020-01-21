Blacer Coin (BLCR) Reaches Market Cap of $201.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004519 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000841 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

