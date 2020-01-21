Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4,935.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,767 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $16,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,109. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

