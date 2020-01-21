Blockparty (BOXX Token) (BOXX) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex and UPbit. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a total market capitalization of $127,205.00 and $414.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockparty (BOXX Token) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.03610452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00205264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Profile

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty. The official website for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is www.goblockparty.com. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockparty (BOXX Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockparty (BOXX Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.