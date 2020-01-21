Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Holdings Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 391.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190,733 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.54% of Boingo Wireless worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 122.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 44.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 31.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 94.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $570.99 million, a P/E ratio of -117.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

