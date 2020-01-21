BonusCloud (BXC) Price Tops $0.0004

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $1,353.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.05464366 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033657 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00127545 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001301 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,942,987,182 tokens. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io.

