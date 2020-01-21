BOScoin (BOS) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. BOScoin has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $2.11 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00054363 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,208,741,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,436,755 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

