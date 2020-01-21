Bottos (BTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.81 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinEgg. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $457,783.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.36 or 0.05519951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026817 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033710 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00127700 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z, BigONE, IDEX, Gate.io, OTCBTC, LBank and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

