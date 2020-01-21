botXcoin (BOTX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $199,946.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One botXcoin token can now be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and P2PB2B. botXcoin has a total market cap of $57.17 million and $199,946.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get botXcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.03604842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00208564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,694,137 tokens. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.