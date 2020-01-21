Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys 6,677 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,778 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.59 and its 200 day moving average is $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

