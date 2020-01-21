Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$240.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$240.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYD. AltaCorp Capital lowered Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark raised their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a C$215.00 price target on Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Boyd Group Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$223.75.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

TSE BYD traded down C$2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$221.30. 21,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,256. Boyd Group Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$201.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$229.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 58.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$566.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$562.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 4.5200001 EPS for the current year.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.