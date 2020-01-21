BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP) has been assigned a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s current price.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DZ Bank reduced their target price on BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 615.63 ($8.10).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 489.55 ($6.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 483.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 503.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.92.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $94,662.

BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

