Bread (BRD) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Bread token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin. Bread has a market cap of $21.23 million and $940,079.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.03610452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00205264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cobinhood, IDEX, Tokenomy, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

