Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $516.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will post sales of $516.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $518.32 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $478.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $168.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.94.

In related news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at $46,256,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,184,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,401 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $73,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $108,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,487.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.