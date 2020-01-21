Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $56,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 491,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $180,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Netflix by 9.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $184,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 17.6% in the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.11. 13,974,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.88.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

