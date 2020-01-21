Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 2.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.24% of Progressive worth $102,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 45.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,945 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progressive by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,015,000 after acquiring an additional 308,210 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after buying an additional 306,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 22,404.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,549,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,723,000 after buying an additional 3,533,875 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. Research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

