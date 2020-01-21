Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.43% of Waters worth $64,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Waters by 212.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 92.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $163,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $6,249,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,969 shares of company stock valued at $8,858,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.67. 727,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,118. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.44.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.