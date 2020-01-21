Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $73,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Novartis by 330.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 97.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average is $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $96.06.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

