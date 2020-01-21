Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $87,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 951,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $160,949,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,680.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 514.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.46. 3,426,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,953. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $185.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

