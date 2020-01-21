Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Grows Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.55% of BorgWarner worth $49,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 60.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,485. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

