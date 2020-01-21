Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $152.13 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of Mastercard worth $152,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,794 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $986,601,000 after acquiring an additional 79,288 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $321.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,996,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,210. The company has a market capitalization of $326.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $196.60 and a 12 month high of $325.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $12,217,068.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $35,454,539,948.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,096 shares of company stock worth $56,758,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.70.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

