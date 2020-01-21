Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $53.74 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.43% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $53,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,265,000 after purchasing an additional 315,970 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.1% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 432.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,262 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 46,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,890,008. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,642. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

