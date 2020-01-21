Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $56.80 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,246 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $56,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,109,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $946,906,000 after purchasing an additional 582,768 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after purchasing an additional 941,032 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 15,015,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,783,000 after purchasing an additional 108,112 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,908,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,444 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,228,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 662,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. 1,955,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,085. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.56%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

