Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,986 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.16% of Workday worth $61,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,895,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 975.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Workday from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.31. 1,232,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,663. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.39 and its 200-day moving average is $178.98. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.06 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.