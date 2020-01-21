Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.20% of Dollar General worth $78,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Shares of DG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.54. 1,370,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,674. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average of $152.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

