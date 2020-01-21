Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 134,199 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,199 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 2.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.34% of Verisk Analytics worth $82,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,096,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,549,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,832,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $3,970,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $161.30. The stock had a trading volume of 648,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,864. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.85 and a 1 year high of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.35.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

