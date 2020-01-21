Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,266 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $67,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $177.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,906. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

